Hurricane-force winds up to 106 mph batter parts of Britain

LONDON (AP) — Hurricane-force winds reaching up to 106 miles per hour (170 kph) and rainstorms battered parts of Britain, disrupting train services and stranding drivers in floodwaters. The Isle of Wight saw Storm Bella’s strongest winds at 106mph, while parts of the south coast of England and north Wales also saw gusts of around 80mph (129 kph). Flooding on the tracks caused train cancellations and delays in southern England and a main train line into London was blocked by a fallen tree. In Wales, Western Power said the storm caused power cuts for 21,000 homes. On Christmas Day, 1,000 people had to be evacuated from a flooded caravan park in Northampton. Across the Channel, nearly all of France was under storm warnings on Sunday.