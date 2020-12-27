Indiana St. seeks revenge on Drake

Drake (10-0, 1-0) vs. Indiana State (3-3, 0-1)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake goes for the season sweep over Indiana State after winning the previous matchup in Terre Haute. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 27, when the Bulldogs shot 54.1 percent from the field while holding Indiana State’s shooters to just 38.8 percent en route to an 18-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Jake LaRavia, Tyreke Key and Randy Miller Jr. have collectively scored 50 percent of Indiana State’s points this season. For Drake, Shanquan Hemphill, Roman Penn, D.J. Wilkins and Tremell Murphy have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Drake scoring, including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JAKE: LaRavia has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Drake’s Wilkins has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 53.8 percent of them, and is 20 for 32 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Drake has won its last three road games, scoring 78.7 points, while allowing 63.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Drake defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.8 percent, the 29th-best mark in the country. Indiana State has allowed opponents to shoot 47.7 percent from the field through six games (ranked 289th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com