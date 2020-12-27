Militants attack checkpoint in Pakistan, killing at least 7

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani army says seven troops were killed when a group of militants attacked a paramilitary checkpoint in a province rocked for years by an insurgency. Officials say gunmen attacked the Frontier Corps post in Baluchistan province early Sunday. Meanwhile, a senior police officer says that eight were killed during the exchange of gunfire, including six paramilitary troops and two private guards. Six other troops were critically wounded in the attack. No group immediately claimed responsibility. Similar attacks in the past have been claimed by separatist groups in the area. Islamic militants also operate in the region.