Minnesota confirms 2,534 virus cases, 40 deaths over 2 days

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are reporting 2,534 positive COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths from data recorded over the past two days. The update that combined Friday and Saturday confirmations increased the total of number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 409,061. The cumulative amount of fatalities stands at 5,147, of which 3,332 were in long-term care facilities. The COVID Tracking Project reports that one in every 471 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week. State health officials say about 5.48 million COVID-19 tests and 2,999 vaccinations have been completed.