Widespread snow likely midweek

Light snow moved through the region this afternoon, bringing a light dusting of snow. We're continuing to track a more powerful system set to impact the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are still some uncertainties in the forecast as we are still a few days out. What we do know is that the heaviest snow will fall overnight on Tuesday into early Wednesday, making for difficult travel. If you have travel plans on either day, you'll definitely want to keep an eye on the forecast.

What is still in question is the exact track that the system will take, which will determine precipitation type and snowfall amounts.

If low pressure stays just to our south, we'll see widespread snow and have a better chance at some higher snowfall totals. However, if low pressure shifts a bit north, that will give us warmer temperatures and some mixing precip- allowing for lower snow totals.





We'll have a better grasp on the track of this system in the next 24 hours. Quiet but cool conditions will end 2020 and we'll ring in the new year with some promising sunshine!