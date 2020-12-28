Global stocks advance after Trump signs $900B aid package

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have risen after President Donald Trump signed a $900 billion economic aid package, helping to reduce uncertainty as governments re-impose travel and business curbs in response to a new coronavirus variant. London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai and Tokyo advanced as traders returned to work following a three-day Christmas weekend. Trump signed the measure, which also includes money for other government activities through September, despite expressing frustration that $600 payments to the public weren’t bigger. His signature helped to clear uncertainty as newly re-imposed travel and business curbs threaten to weigh on global economic activity.