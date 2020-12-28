Darfur clashes kill 15 amid calls for peacekeepers to stay

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s state news agency says tribal clashes in the troubled Darfur region have killed at least 15 people in recent days, forcing authorities to deploy more troops. The violence came as thousands of displaced people protested against a decision by the U.N. Security Council to end the mandate of a U.N.-African Union peacekeeping force in Darfur. The clashes over the weekend in the town of Gereida in South Darfur province pitted the Fallata tribe against the Arab Masalit. The unrest poses a challenge to authorities in the capital, Khartoum, who are trying to end Sudan’s long-running rebellions as part of a fragile transition to democracy.