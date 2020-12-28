Heavy snow and slick travel likely on Tuesday

A low-pressure system out of Colorado will make its way towards the midwest tonight, creating significant impacts for Tuesday evening.

A winter storm warning will go into effect for portions of northeast Iowa, including Floyd and Howard counties Tuesday at noon. A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 p.m. tomorrow for the rest of the area until noon on Wednesday.

Snow will begin around noon along I-35, becoming widespread through the area by 4 p.m. The heaviest snowfall will be during the late afternoon and evening, with snowfall rates reaching 1 inch/hour at times.

This, combined with breezy winds, will limit visibility on the roadways. In addition, this will be heavy, wet snow that will make for icy conditions so plan for some extra time on your evening commute tomorrow.

Snowfall will wrap up in the early morning hours, making for quiet conditions on Wednesday. However, still be careful on roadways Wednesday morning as they will likely still be slick in some areas.

Totals will be highest further south, especially nearing Waterloo where close to a foot of snow is possible. In our area, expect about 4-6 inches widespread, with slightly higher totals possible through Floyd and Howard counties and lesser totals in Goodhue and Wabasha counties.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to the upper teens for the final day of 2020. Another chance for snow is possible on Friday to kickstart the new year.