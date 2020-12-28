Kuzma leads AD-less Lakers’ 127-91 thrashing of Timberwolves

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points in the first half while starting in Anthony Davis’ place, and LeBron James added 18 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Star big men Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns sat out. The Lakers’ Davis has a bruised calf that isn’t expected to be a long-term problem, while Minnesota’s Towns has a dislocated left wrist that could be more serious. No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards had 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting in the Timberwolves’ first loss of the season.