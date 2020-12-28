Measureable snowfall likely Tuesday; Quieter start to the New Year

Conditions look pretty quiet across the region today, but focus quickly shifts to our next winter storm impacting the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Today, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the low 20s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. The afternoon could see the chance for a few flurries, no accumulation is expected.

Tonight, temperatures will dip into the single digits with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the west at 3-8 mph.

An approaching low pressure system takes aim at the Upper Midwest Tuesday, bringing measureable snowfall to the region. Light snow is expected to move into the region from west to eat around Noon. Periods of heavy to moderate snowfall is expected throughout the evening and overnight before wrapping up Wednesday morning. There has been a slight southerly shift in storm track, which will keep the heaviest snow just to the south of our area. Right now, snow amounts look to range from 4-7" across southeastern Minnesota and far northeastern Iowa. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday for portions of northern Iowa and from Noon Tuesday until Noon Wednesday across southern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Noon Tuesday until Noon Wednesday for far northeastern Iowa. Expect significant travel delays Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Snowfall wraps up early Wednesday with cloudy skies remaining throughout the day. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with temperatures in the mid 20s. Colder air filters into the region New Years Eve on Thursday with high temperatures only looking to be in the upper teens. Widespread sunshine is expected throughout the day. Mostly quiet weather will ring in 2021 on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for snow showers. Temperatures will be in the low 20s.

The first weekend of the new year will be a quiet one with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will see temperatures in the low 20s and then warming into the low 30s for Sunday and Monday.