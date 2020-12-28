Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn has cancerous kidney removed

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn had a kidney removed as he continues to fight advanced kidney cancer. A release from the congressman’s office said surgeons at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic on Monday also removed cancerous tissues surrounding the kidney. State Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, the congressman’s wife, said in the statement that the performing surgeon called the procedure a success and Hagedorn was resting comfortably, Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on Feb. 15, 2019, and since has received care and immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic. Hagedorn said in the release that the innovative treatments worked in degrading the cancer and his other kidney “functions just fine.”