Netflix reworks leftovers with food-based reality game show

NEW YORK (AP) — Just in time for anyone facing a heaving post-holiday refrigerator comes a TV show about what to do with all those dubious dishes — leftovers. Each episode of the food game show “Best Leftovers Ever!” on Netflix sees three skilled cooks make new dishes out of already made dishes. They hope to walk away with $10,000. In the first episode, contestants are given healthy leftovers — veggie salad, cauliflower rice, pork tenderloin with beets, and avocado with cottage cheese. They’re asked to turn them into comfort food in 30 minutes. They have access to a pantry and kitchen staples.