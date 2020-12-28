Northern Iowa seeks revenge on Missouri St.

Missouri State (4-0, 1-0) vs. Northern Iowa (1-5, 0-1)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa seeks revenge on Missouri State after dropping the first matchup in Cedar Falls. The teams last met on Dec. 27, when the Bears outshot Northern Iowa from the field 51.6 percent to 32.8 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to the 79-59 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Iowa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Trae Berhow, Bowen Born, Austin Phyfe and Tywhon Pickford have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Panthers scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 37 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Isiaih Mosley has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 25 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has 36 assists on 87 field goals (41.4 percent) over its past three games while Missouri State has assists on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MVC teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com