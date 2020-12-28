Olmsted County builds temporary courtroom amid legal backlog

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's a problem legal systems across the country are facing due to the pandemic: massive backlogs. Olmsted County is no exception.

"It was determined pretty quickly that we didn't have the space to conduct jury hearings in our existing court rooms," Olmsted County Director of Facilities and Building Operations Mat Miller said.

And without the space, the jury is out — literally.

"We're looking at quite a backlog," Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said.

More than 5,000 cases are backlogged with about 800 jury trials waiting to be scheduled.

But there's a temporary solution across from the government center.

"We really lucked out here. There's no question about it," Ostrem said. "The space has been vacant forever. Nobody really knew how to use it, and with the CARES funding, it turned out to be the perfect opportunity."

The Government Center Annex, remaining empty for the last 10 to 15 years, now is taking on a new purpose. It's a $3.3 million project, the second floor of the building is transforming into a temporary court room. Miller said construction began in August and should be complete by the end of January.

"Just having that additional space with that physically distancing criteria already built into it will be extremely helpful," Miller added.

The courtroom will be ready for socially distanced legal proceedings -- with a 50-person capacity -- in the beginning of March. Ostrem hopes they'll be able to schedule 24 trials a week.

"Getting back to scheduling 24 a week will almost get us back to normal," Ostrem said. "But you have to remember that there is always a constant flow. Crime didn't really slow down."

With much to catch up on, Olmsted County's legal system won't be slowing down either.

"We're trying to get everyone rested up, because come about March 1st, the flood gates are going to be open," Ostrem said.