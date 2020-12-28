Trials begin for 10 charged in Hong Kong flight case

BEIJING (AP) — Trials have begun in southern China for 10 people accused of attempting to flee Hong Kong by speedboat amid a government crackdown on dissent. The defendants face charges of illegally crossing the border, while two face additional charges of organizing the attempt. A spokesperson for the Yantian District People’s Court in Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, said the trials had begun Monday afternoon as scheduled and were ongoing. Two minors who were also aboard the boat that was apparently heading for Taiwan when it was stopped by the Chinese coast guard on Aug. 23 are expected to receive separate hearings.