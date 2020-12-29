Florida rapper, 2 others, accused of kidnapping couple

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A federal magistrate judge says a 26-year-old rising local rapper accused in the kidnapping of a South Florida couple in October can go free until his trial if he pays a $250,000 bond. Splash Zanotti’s legal name is Kejuan Brandon Campbell. He and two associates were arrested earlier this month. Campbell, Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James are accused of forcing their way into a Miramar couple’s home on Oct. 11 and holding them at gunpoint for almost 24 hours. Police say the three accused the couple’s nephew of stealing $20,000 from them and demanded the money from them.