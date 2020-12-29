Man killed on Minnesota road after walking away from crash

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man crashed his car into trees along a highway near St. Cloud and was fatally run over when he walked from his vehicle into traffic. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 10 in Watab Township. The Star Tribune reports that the victim, a 33-year-old man from Sartell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol says the man walked into the eastbound lanes of the highway and was struck by a minivan driven by 35-year-old Jessica Clairmont, of Little Falls. Clairmont’s minivan was then hit from behind by an SUV driven by 37-year-old Daniel Kombo, of Little Falls. Neither driver was injured.