Minnesota green-lights youth sports games starting Jan. 14

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials released new guidance on Monday allowing youth sports activities to play in games and scrimmages on Jan. 14.

The guidance came after Gov. Tim Walz earlier this month said practices could resume Jan. 4. The guidance will require some athletes to wear masks while competing.

Meanwhile, CVS Health and Walgreens launched a big push Monday to vaccinate residents in long-term care facilities around the state. And health officials reported nearly 1,100 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 deaths, continuing a declining trend.