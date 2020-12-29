Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A woman died after an ATV she was riding in fell through the ice on Kabekona Lake in northern Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports 60-year-old Rose Peterson, of Brooklyn Park, died Saturday night after she and two family members traveling in an ATV fell through thin ice on the lake, about 8 miles northwest of Walker.

Peterson's son pulled all three out of the water after the ATV plunged into about 18 feet of water.

Peterson was unresponsive when her son performed CPR on the ice.

She was transported to a Bemidji hospital and later airlifted to Fargo where she was pronounced dead.