MnDOT snowplow drivers prepare for approaching winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) —The snow is about to start falling across the area, and MnDOT snowplow drivers have spent the last couple days getting ready.

Plow drivers have been making sure the trucks are in working order, and pre-treating the roads with a salt-water solution in preparation of the storm.

There will be about 100 snowplows in the area clearing roads and the drivers will be working 12 hour shifts.

Michael Dougherty with MnDOT said it’s important to keep safety in mind while sharing the road with them. He said drivers can do that by slowing down, and staying at least 10 car lengths behind the plows.

"If you're on Highway 52 in Rochester sometimes, what they'll do is a tandem or a gang plow, where they'll have three or more plows across the highway in a diagonal mode," Dougherty said. "It's a good, efficient way to clean a lot of snow off quickly. But, they have to move slower. They move probably 25 or 30 miles an hour. Sometimes, people get impatient and try to get around the snowplows. That's just a recipe for a bad day for everyone."

Dougherty also said drivers should have their headlights on, even in the daylight to increase their visibility.

To check road conditions, visit the MnDOT-511 website.