Montenegro lawmakers change religious law opposed by church

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin lawmakers have amended a law on religious rights and property that earlier was strongly opposed by the Serbian Orthodox Church. The parliament on Tuesday approved the legislative changes with 41 votes in the 81-member assembly. The revised bill was supported by the ruling pro-Serb lawmakers while pro-Western opposition boycotted the session. The changes relate to the sections on ownership that the Serbian church insisted were designed to strip it of its property in Montenegro. The church led months of protests earlier this year against the pro-Western government that was ousted by pro-Serb parties in an August election.