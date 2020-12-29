Pakistan anti-corruption body arrests key opposition leader

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A spokesman for Pakistan’s anti-graft body says a key opposition leader has been ordered arrested on charges of having assets higher than his known sources of income. The arrest of Khawaja Asif, who served as foreign minister in the government of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, comes days after the opposition asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign until Jan. 31 or face prolonged agitation in the capital Islamabad. Pakistani opposition parties have been holding rallies across the country to pressure Khan to resign over his alleged failure to improve the country’s economy.