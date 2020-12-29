Sacrifice and stress: How players handled season of COVID-19

To play through a pandemic, college football players had to sacrifice much of their lives away from the game and endure constant stress of knowing the next test could be the one that derails a season. To reach the playoff, No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Notre Dame had to go a combined 37-2 on the field and keep the virus at bay. Doing so required lots of COVID-19 testing and little time spent with anyone outside the team. And even when the players were together, there were obstacles — both literal and figurative — to bonding with teammates.