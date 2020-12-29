Thailand imposes new restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak

BANGKOK (AP) — Officials in the Thai capital have announced new restrictions, including the closure of some entertainment facilities during the New Year’s holiday, as infections continue to rise following a recent coronavirus outbreak. Hostess bars, gambling venues and massage parlors have been ordered by the Bangkok city government to close until Jan. 4. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to remain open, but must close at midnight and adhere to social distancing requirements. The new measures are being implemented as Thailand reported 155 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday morning. Of those, 134 were local transmissions, 11 were migrant workers and 10 were from state quarantine, according to the government’s COVID-19 coordinating center.