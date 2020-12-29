Trump leaves mark on immigration policy, some of it lasting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration was more hostile to immigration than any administration in decades. The government imposed hundreds of executive actions that made it harder for people to visit, live or work in the United States and tired to reduce the number of those who illegally enter the country. Much of what the administration did won’t outlast it, including executive orders that can be quickly undone when Joe Biden takes office. But some of what took place may have lasting consequences. That includes preventing people from applying for asylum at the southwest border, separating children from their families, and constructing Trump’s border wall in environmentally sensitive areas.