Virus surge swamping hospitals prompts indefinite lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s most densely populated area continues to set new death and hospitalization records and public health officials say it will remain under strict stay-home orders for the foreseeable future as another hospital-filling coronavirus surge looms. Los Angeles County, which has recorded 40% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, reported another 227 new deaths on Tuesday. The county’s public health department also confirmed its highest number of hospitalizations reported in a day, at more than 7,000 people, a nearly 1,000% increase from two months ago. California’s top health official announced Tuesday an extension of the Dec. 6 lockdown restrictions for 23 southern and central counties.