A low-key Memphis guitar legend builds on a musical legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Steve Cropper has been in the music business for more than six decades. At Stax Records, he co-wrote and performed on some of the Memphis soul label’s’ greatest hits from the 1960s, from “In the Midnight Hour” to “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” to “Soul Man.” At a time when it was common for white musicians to co-opt the work of Black artists, Cropper was that rare white artist willing to keep a lower profile and collaborate. More than half a century later, he is still making music at 79 years old. His latest album is scheduled for release in April.