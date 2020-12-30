China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm vaccine

BEIJING (AP) — China has given conditional approval to a coronavirus vaccine developed by state-owned Sinopharm. It’s the first vaccine approved for general use in China. The deputy commissioner of China’s Medical Products Administration said Thursday that the decision had been made the previous night. The vaccine is an inactivated, two-dose vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of state-owned conglomerate Sinopharm. The company earlier said preliminary data from last-stage trials had shown it to be 79.3% effective. Final proof of its effectiveness will depend on publication of more data. Sinopharm is one of at least five Chinese developers that are in a global race to create vaccines for the disease that has killed more than 1.8 million people.