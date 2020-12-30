Dave Chappelle set to turn Ohio firehouse into comedy club

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to buy a former fire station near his Ohio hometown with plans to turn it into a comedy club. The Dayton Daily News reports that the Miami Twp. Fire Station in Yellow Springs will be sold to the 47-year-old actor’s company and turned into a club that will seat 140 people. A member of the development corporation board said the group wanted someone who would breathe life into the station. Chappelle’s ties to Ohio go back to his father, who was a college professor in Yellow Springs. Chappelle lives with his family outside the village. A request for comment was sent to Chappelle’s publicis.