Eastern Caribbean issues rare alerts for rumbling volcanoes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Volcanoes that have been quiet for decades are rumbling to life in the eastern Caribbean. That’s prompting officials to issue alerts in Martinique and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as scientists rush in to study activity that hasn’t been observed in years. The most recent warning was issued late Tuesday for La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent. Officials have warned people to be ready to evacuate if needed. Also active is Montserrat’s Mt. Pelee, where a 1902 eruption killed more than 30,000 people. Seismologists say that fact both are rumbling is coincidence — not a related phenomenon.