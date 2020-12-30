High LA virus deaths, more contagious variant hit California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been found in California, where state health officials are warning people to avoid New Year’s Eve gatherings. They say people could face the threat that hospitals will be overwhelmed by a third virus surge within weeks. A 30-year-old San Diego County man was found to have the variant Wednesday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County hit a grim milestone as the state’s most populous county recorded more than 10,000 deaths. Authorities say another surge in hospitalizations and deaths could come if people ignore social distancing. Los Angeles police plan to enforce health rules on New Year’s Eve.