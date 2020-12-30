Italy’s Conte says workers’ plight a chief pandemic concern

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says one of the greatest pandemic concerns facing his government is the plight of workers once a moratorium on firings lifts in March. Conte is defending his government’s actions to protect workers, citing 5 billion euros earmarked for social stabilizers that the Bank of Italy says helped to prevent 600,000 people from losing their jobs during the COVID-19 emergency. Charities have reported a spike in requests from first-time aid recipients due to the total lockdown in the spring and less severe closures this fall. The virus has claimed more than 73,000 lives since February, the highest toll in Europe.