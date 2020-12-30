Minnesota reports 66 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,019 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Wednesday that 66 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

One of the people who died was a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 90s, MDH said. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 59.

Forty-three of the 66 people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 5,262 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH said 3,394 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Wednesday's update that another 2,019 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Health officials said 122 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 413,107 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 31,968 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 13,944 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 395,679 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported 25,729 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,527,037. The Department said about 2,961,242 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said a total of 21,748 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,597 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

