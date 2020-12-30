Minnesota working through first phase of vaccine rollout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials said the state continues to vaccinate healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff but a limited supply of vaccine doses means it lags behind other states that have moved on to their next phase. Health officials said Wednesday there is also a lag time between when doses of the vaccine are allocated and administered. Case growth is down 68% since the peak in new infections in mid-November. Meanwhile, a pair of GOP state lawmakers pressed Gov. Tim Walz to release a plan by Monday with a timeline for lifting restrictions on businesses. They cited the decline in case growth in recent weeks.