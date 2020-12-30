California has nation’s 2nd confirmed case of virus variant

(AP) — California has reported the nation’s second confirmed case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

It was found in a San Diego man.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Southern California case Wednesday during an online conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, officials in Colorado said the first person discovered to have the variant in the United States was a Colorado National Guardsman who had been sent to help out at a nursing home struggling with an outbreak.

A second Guard member who also worked in the nursing home is also suspected of having the variant.