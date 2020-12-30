Political analyst weighs in on stimulus check approval debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Starting Tuesday night, the United States treasury began distributing the $600 stimulus checks to Americans.

However, President Donald Trump and the House of Representatives, are hoping the Senate can vote to approve that $2,000 be given to Americans.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the 00 payments ASAP. 0 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

On Tuesday Trump tweeted, "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH!"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is not fully on board to allow the Senate to vote on that decision.

"Mitch McConnell is not letting it go through. He's the Senate majority leader. So, he has a great deal of control about what gets on the floor and what does not," said Chad Israelson, KTTC's political analyst. "Mitch McConnell has basically got the reigns, and if he doesn't want the Republicans to approve essentially $2,000 for per person, then it is not likely to happen."

But if voting on the amount of $2,000 doesn't get to the Senate floor?

"If it doesn't go to a straight-up Senate vote then it is dead in the water and it will just be the $600. But, my guess is that the political pressure will continue to increase and you might see some cracks in that wall then," Israelson said.

And for the people who are financially suffering during the pandemic, Israelson said lawmakers need to do more to support their needs.

"There are a lot of people who are suffering and Congress, and I am not necessarily going to say [Congress] is unable, but I'd go as far as to say is seemingly unwilling to do much about it," he said.