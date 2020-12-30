Quake aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia

PETRINJA, Croatia (AP) — A series of tremors have jolted central Croatia after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins a day earlier. The strongest, 4.7-magnitude aftershock was recorded early Wednesday near the hardest-hit town of Petrinja, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, where many people spent the night in tents, their cars or military barracks. In the hard-hit village of Majske Poljane, where five people died in the earthquake, a little boy could be seen sleeping inside a van, wearing a cap on a chilly December morning.