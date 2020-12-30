Quiet weather to bring in the new year

Mostly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures are expected for New Year's Eve. Highs will be in the middle 20s with winds out of the south around 5-10 mph. Clouds will build through the overnight hours with lows dropping near 10-12°.

Cloudy skies are expected on New Year's Day with highs in the middle and upper 20s. There will be a chance for spotty flurries through the afternoon on Friday. Skies will clear as we move towards the weekend with highs remaining in the upper 20s. Mild conditions are likely next week with high temperatures reaching the middle and lower 30s Monday through Wednesday.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM:

A strong weather-maker will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and through the Midwest on Friday. The current storm track should keep this weather-maker far enough to the south keeping the snowfall to well to the southeast. Some spotty flurries will be possible through the afternoon, but no accumulating snowfall is expected.

Nick