Rochester man saves driver on frozen pond

Courtesy: Joshua Mourning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man is now considered a hero after he saved a woman who's car ended up on top of a frozen pond.

Joshua Mourning

"I thought she was going to crash right through it as soon as she hit the pond," said Joshua Mourning, the man who saved the driver.

"Swifting her away to safety, I felt 10 feet tall and bulletproof at that point."

The incident happened around 7:30 in the morning on Wednesday, near the intersection of 40th St. S. and the Highway 63 S. ramp.

"The lights had just turned red and there was a truck that was coming and he couldn't stop in time. He slid right through the intersection and hit her. It must have knocked her out unconscious and she lost control of the vehicle," Mourning said.

The car then slid on top of the frozen pond, and Mourning immediately rushed to the driver's aid.

"I really started worrying that the ice would break. And then I heard her waking up and moaning. And that's when I said, 'it's now or never,' and I rushed towards the vehicle and ripped it open, and got her out," he said.

The frozen pond after the car was removed

Mourning said he started to panic once he stepped on the ice but then he felt a force of strength take over his body.

"I quickly went up to her door and I shoved it open. And I told her that she needs to unbuckle and she needs to come with me now because we're on thin ice here," he said.

Mourning said the woman was confused and unaware of what had just happened.

He said it took a total of about five minutes for him to get on the ice, and get her out of the vehicle.

"I quickly pulled over and ran down the hill without even thinking. It all happened so fast that you don't even have time to think you just do it," he said.

Following the incident Mourning posted the story on social media to share a positive message with anyone who saw the post.

"[It's about] doing good for other people without putting yourself first or just a selfless act. And helping one another in great time of need," he said.

He hopes the driver is doing well and said he would love to meet her and give her a hug.

KTTC reached out to Rochester Police Department about the incident Wednesday morning, RPS confirmed a crash did happen and that an official report is pending.