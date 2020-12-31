Australia changes word in anthem to honor Indigenous people

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has changed one word in its national anthem to reflect what the prime minister called the spirit of unity and the country’s Indigenous population. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on New Year’s Eve announced that the second line of the anthem, Advance Australia Fair, has been changed from “For we are young and free” to “For we are one and free.” He says, “It is time to ensure this great unity is reflected more fully in our national anthem,” adding that Australia is the most successful multicultural nation on Earth. Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt says he was asked about the change and gave it his support. Last month, the national rugby team sang the anthem in an Indigenous language for the first time.