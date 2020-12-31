Breakthroughs come on, off field in 2020 for women’s sports

It was a milestone year for women in sports. It started with San Francisco 49ers assistant Katie Sowers becoming the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl. It ended with Becky Hammon serving as an NBA head coach when she took over for the ejected George Popovich in the San Antonio Spurs’ game on Wednesday night. Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score at the highest level of college football when she kicked two extra points for Vanderbilt. The average salary in the WNBA went over $100,000 a year.