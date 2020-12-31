Coronavirus puts Honduras’ coffee harvest in jeopardy

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Coffee producers say the coronavirus pandemic is threatening Honduras’ coffee harvest by keeping Hondurans who would normally travel for the work at home and preventing foreign harvesters from entering the country. The risk to one of Honduras’ most important crops is just one of the many devastating economic impacts of the pandemic. Coffee grower Fredy Pastrana said that many workers who typically come from the cities for the harvest have not traveled this year over COVID-19 fears. But the bigger problem has been at the border where Honduran officials are requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test before allowing foreigners to enter.