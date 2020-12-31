FDA recalls pet food products linked to deaths of at least 28 dogs

(NBC) -- Several pet food products from Sportmix have been recalled after dozens of dogs have died.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the dog and cat food products may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin, which is a mold that can grow on corn and other gains used to pet food.

At high levels, it can cause illness and death in pets.

The FDA said at least 28 dogs have died, and another eight have fallen ill after eating the food.

So far, at least nine lots have been recalled, but the FDA said the recall may be expanded as new information becomes available. Find the list of products involved here.

Pet owners are advised to stop feeding their pets the recalled products and consult their veterinarians.

Signs of aflatoxin poisoning include sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea.