FDA wants distilleries that switched from spirits to sanitizer this year to pay thousands

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Any distillery that made a temporary switch from producing spirits to sanitizer this year to help with the nationwide shortage, now owes the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) thousands of dollars. At least 800 distilleries in the U.S added hand sanitizer to their product repertoire during the pandemic, one of which is Harmony Spirits. in southeast Minnesota.

"Pretty much we were dead in the water," said James Simpson of Harmony Spirits. "And then we came upon the opportunity to produce hand sanitizer which was something we wanted to do for our community, but also it was nice to have something that was ramping business at a time where we couldn't do normal business."

A notice from the FDA released on Tuesday to businesses, says distillers who registered to produce sanitizer, are getting assessed a $14,060 fee. It's a charge the FDA typically assigns to drug facilities. This fact wasn't clear to Simpson the first time KTTC spoke with him Thursday. Under his understanding, he simply needed to unregister for production next year to avoid the fee. It was something he was already planning to do in the first place.

"Not normal operation for us," Simpson said. "Temporary thing all the way around, start to finish. We haven't made any more sanitizer for a couple months now."

It wasn't until we spoke with American Craft Spirits Association (ACSA) CEO Margie A.S Lehrman that we learned that wasn't the case.

"The fee that went out is for anyone who would have registered and made hand sanitizer," Lehrman said. "Just because you unregistered it, does not absolve you from that fee."

Lehrman says the association's members have a lot of questions -- and so does she.

"I want to believe that my government doesn't think for one second that we should levy this fee assessment on small businesses when they were merely trying to help."

According to Lehrman, the fee is the government's way to offsetting costs of regulating the new sanitizer makers. ACSA has already brought it up with congress.

"I think what we will find, that on both sides of the aisle, in both chambers of government, that even if congress was given the authority to the FDA to do this, they didn't mean these small craft distillers," Lehrman said. "They might have meant Johnson and Johnson. 14,000 might not mean much to Johnson and Johnson. For Purell and GermX and all those other ones that are large producers. Not a big deal. But its our community that stepped up because those big brands couldn't produce."

It's a shock to small mom and pop distillers.

"We put out necks out there and borrowed money to make the sanitizer," Simpson said.

"If we had known up front that it was $14,060 we would have never even dreamt of attempting to make sanitizer," he added.

"I'm optimistic that we are going to get this fixed," Lehrman said. "It's wrong. It's so wrong and we just have to make it right."

American Crafts Spirits Association has instructed its members to not pay the assessment fee. Fees, if not resolved, are due Feb. 11.

"I'm not writing any check until I see a check and have some sort of understanding," Simpson said.