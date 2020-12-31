Former US Sen. Saxby Chambliss recovering from stroke

ATLANTA (AP) — A spokeswoman for former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss says he is recovering from a “minor stroke.” Lauren Claffey Tomlinson said Thursday that Chambliss, 77, was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and treated at the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center. She says he’s “looking forward to a full recovery.” Chambliss, a Republican from Moultrie, Georgia, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1994. He served four terms in the House. He was elected to the Senate after a 2002 campaign in which he defeated Democratic incumbent Max Cleland. In January 2013, he announced that he would not seek re-election.