Mexico fentanyl seizures soar by almost 500% in 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army says fentanyl seizures increased by 486% in 2020. Military and police forces seized an estimated 1.3 tons of the synthetic opioid so far this year, compared to 222 kilograms in 2019. The defense secretary said the increase was because synthetic drugs are easier to traffic and are more highly profitable and addictive than other drugs. Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval said the number of drug labs found in Mexico almost doubled, from 91 in 2019 to 175 in 2020. Military control of ports of entry may help slow the flow of precursor chemicals used to make synthetic drugs.