Microsoft says hackers viewed source code, didn’t change it

Microsoft said Thursday in a blog post that hackers tied to a massive intrusion of dozens of U.S. government agencies and private companies sneaked further into its systems than previously thought, although the intrusion doesn’t appear to have caused any additional harm. The company said the hackers were able to view some of the code underlying Microsoft software, but weren’t able to make any changes to it. Microsoft said its defense plans assumed that hackers could see its code and that it found no evidence of hacker access to customer data or any indications that its systems were used to attack others.