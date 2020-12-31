Minneapolis police release officer video in fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis on Thursday released body-camera video from a traffic stop one night earlier that ended with a man shot dead.

It was an unusually quick move aimed at stemming public anger over the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died while being restrained by officers in May.

The confrontation happened Wednesday evening at a gas station on the south side.

The brief clip from one officer’s camera showed the man attempting to drive away from police before his vehicle was hemmed in, and then showed him looking through his window at officers.

The man’s window shattered, and then more than a dozen shots are heard.

Chief Medaria Arradondo said it appeared to him the man fired at officers first.