Minnesota reports 61 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Thursday that 61 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said 37 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Two of the people who died were residents of Olmsted County who were in their 70s, MDH said. This brings the COVID-19 death toll in the county to 61.

A total of 5,323 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 3,431 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials also reported in Thursday's update that another 2,204 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

The Department said 103 of the cases were reported in Olmsted County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 415,302 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 32,194 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 14,344 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department also reported 48,440 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,574,962. MDH said about 2,972,804 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH said 397,080 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported on Thursday that 44,638 Minnesotans have received the COVID-19 vaccine. MDH said 4,135 of the people who were vaccinated were residents of Olmsted County. Click here for more information.

MDH said a total of 21,864 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,620 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

