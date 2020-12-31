NEW YEAR’S EVE: Rochester businesses offering safe celebrations for residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With restrictions on indoor gatherings, a max of two households or ten people, New Year's Eve celebrations may look a lot different this year if they happen at all.

The restrictions and cold weather have cancelled a lot of annual New Year's Eve traditions and events here in the Med City.

However, to help people have fun and drum up some business, some places are taking advantage of outdoor seating to make celebrations possible, even if they are smaller than usual.

"From day one as soon as they began the shutdowns ,we had a lot more off sale traffic with people supporting us and the community which has been awesome," said Donovan Seitz, owner of Kinney Creek Brewery.

Rochester's first brewery since Prohibition had to adapt to not only changing seating requirements, but also changing tastes.

"We started the seltzer brand which has been huge," Seitz said.

The success of Med City Seltzer has helped during the pandemic, as well as outdoor seating.

"Of course, we've had a little bit of snow and cold weather so it's been a little bit slower than we expected," Seitz said. "With this nice weekend coming up, I think we're going to see a lot more people coming out and enjoying the fires and stuff we have."

Open until 8 tonight for New Year's Eve, another place open for outdoor seating today has seen decent success already.

"Minnesotans, we're good. We can handle it," said Chrissy Abraham, manager at Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub. "Everybody is dressed properly and brought their blankets. We'll just wait and see. It's been fun."

Over at Newt's, a two-day outdoor New Year's celebration hopes to attract Rochester residents.

"I think so. I hope so. I know our regulars will come see us," said employee Jackie Soares. "I've talked to a couple."

Bring your own patio furniture, enjoy food and beer specials and put 2020 behind you with family and friends.

"Happy New Year. Hopefully next year is better," Soares said. "We'll get through this together if we work together."

Of course, it hasn't been all bad.

"The year has been a lot of ups and downs. For the business side of things, we've been doing really well," Kinney Creek's owner said. "To come through a pandemic like this and still be doing well is a good thing."

The fun at Newt's continues until 10 tonight and picks back up tomorrow at 3 in the afternoon.

According to state health guidelines, three households may gather outdoors or a total of 15 people maximum.